Kazakhstan wins silver in women’s water polo at Asian Beach Games 2026
18:10, 25 April 2026
Kazakhstan’s women’s water polo team claimed silver at the 2026 Asian Beach Games in Sanya, China, finishing second behind the host nation, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
The tournament featured four teams and was played in a round-robin format. Both Kazakhstan and China entered the final round unbeaten, with gold decided in their head-to-head match.
Due to poor weather, the decisive game was moved indoors, where China secured a 3-1 victory.
The silver medal marks Kazakhstan’s fifth medal at the Games. Thailand took bronze.
Earlier, Kazakhstan’s jiu-jitsu team earned four medals, including one gold.
Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakh volleyball players secure another victory at the Asian Beach Games.