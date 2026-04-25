Kazakhstan wins silver in women’s water polo at Asian Beach Games 2026

The tournament featured four teams and was played in a round-robin format. Both Kazakhstan and China entered the final round unbeaten, with gold decided in their head-to-head match.

Due to poor weather, the decisive game was moved indoors, where China secured a 3-1 victory.

The silver medal marks Kazakhstan’s fifth medal at the Games. Thailand took bronze.

Earlier, Kazakhstan’s jiu-jitsu team earned four medals, including one gold.

Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakh volleyball players secure another victory at the Asian Beach Games.