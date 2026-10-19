Kazakhstan’s men’s epee team wins World Cup gold in Morocco
07:11, 19 October 2026
Kazakhstan claimed gold in the men’s team event at the 2026 Senior Epee World Cup in Casablanca, Morocco, defeating Russia 45-40 in the team final, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Olympic.kz.
In the quarterfinals, Kazakhstan defeated Egypt before securing a victory over France in the semifinals. The team also recorded wins against Türkiye and Hong Kong during the competition.
The gold-medal-winning team consisted of Alexandr Fedotov, Kirill Pavlov, Kirill Prokhodov and Vadim Sharlaimov.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s men's épée team had claimed the gold medal at the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, securing the country’s first fencing title at the continental event in 24 years.