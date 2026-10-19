Kazakhstan’s men’s epee team wins World Cup gold in Morocco

In the quarterfinals, Kazakhstan defeated Egypt before securing a victory over France in the semifinals. The team also recorded wins against Türkiye and Hong Kong during the competition.

The gold-medal-winning team consisted of Alexandr Fedotov, Kirill Pavlov, Kirill Prokhodov and Vadim Sharlaimov.

Photo crdeit: National Olympic Committee

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s men's épée team had claimed the gold medal at the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, securing the country’s first fencing title at the continental event in 24 years.