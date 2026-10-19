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    Kazakhstan’s men’s epee team wins World Cup gold in Morocco

    07:11, 19 October 2026

    Kazakhstan claimed gold in the men’s team event at the 2026 Senior Epee World Cup in Casablanca, Morocco, defeating Russia 45-40 in the team final, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Olympic.kz.

    Kazakhstan’s men’s epee team wins World Cup gold in Morocco
    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    In the quarterfinals, Kazakhstan defeated Egypt before securing a victory over France in the semifinals. The team also recorded wins against Türkiye and Hong Kong during the competition.

    The gold-medal-winning team consisted of Alexandr Fedotov, Kirill Pavlov, Kirill Prokhodov and Vadim Sharlaimov.

    Kazakhstan’s men’s epee team wins World Cup gold in Morocco
    Photo crdeit: National Olympic Committee

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s men's épée team had claimed the gold medal at the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, securing the country’s first fencing title at the continental event in 24 years. 

    Sport Fencing Morocco
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
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