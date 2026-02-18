Kazakhstan’s medal hopes for Day 12 of Milano Cortina 2026

The twelfth day of competition is expected to bring plenty of action for Kazakh fans.

Kazakh athletes’ schedule for February 18 is as follows (all times are in Kazakhstan time):

At 01:45 pm., the men’s and women’s team sprint events in cross-country skiing will begin. Team Kazakhstan includes Nadezhda Stepashkina, Xeniya Shalygina, Anna Melnik, Darya Ryazhko, Amirgali Muratbekov, Vitaly Pukhkalo, and Nail Bashmakov.

At 02:00 pm., the alpine skiing program continues, with Aleksandra Skorokhodova set to compete in the women’s slalom.

At 02:00 pm., the women’s aerials event in freestyle skiing will begin, featuring two qualification rounds before the final. Kazakhstan will be represented by Ayana Zholdas.

When the clock strikes 00:15 am. in Kazakhstan, marking February 19, Denis Nikisha and Abzal Azhgaliyev will line up for the 500m short track race.

A total of 36 Kazakh athletes are competing in ten sports at the Games.

