Kazakhstan's meat production rises 5.3% in first half of 2026
Kazakhstan's meat production increased 5.3% year-on-year to 938,200 tons (live weight) in the first half of 2026, according to the Bureau of National Statistics, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Kazakhstan's cattle population reached 9.34 million head as of July 1, while the number of horses surpassed 5 million.
According to the Bureau of National Statistics, livestock and poultry production for slaughter totaled 938,206.8 tons in live weight during the first half of the year, up 5.3% from the same period in 2025. In slaughter weight, production rose 5.5% to 559,114.1 tons.
Cow's milk production increased 2.4% year-on-year to 1.89 million tons during the first six months of the year. Egg production also grew, reaching 2.38 billion eggs, up 7.9%, while hatching egg production at agricultural enterprises nearly doubled to 89.4 million.
As of July 1, Kazakhstan's livestock inventory included 9.34 million head of cattle, up 5.8% year-on-year, 22.35 million sheep (+3.9%) and 5.05 million horses (+7.4%).
Qazinform earlier reported, Kazakh producers ready to export halal meat to Türkiye.