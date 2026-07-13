Kazakhstan's meat production rises 5.3% in first half of 2026

Kazakhstan's cattle population reached 9.34 million head as of July 1, while the number of horses surpassed 5 million.

According to the Bureau of National Statistics, livestock and poultry production for slaughter totaled 938,206.8 tons in live weight during the first half of the year, up 5.3% from the same period in 2025. In slaughter weight, production rose 5.5% to 559,114.1 tons.

Cow's milk production increased 2.4% year-on-year to 1.89 million tons during the first six months of the year. Egg production also grew, reaching 2.38 billion eggs, up 7.9%, while hatching egg production at agricultural enterprises nearly doubled to 89.4 million.

As of July 1, Kazakhstan's livestock inventory included 9.34 million head of cattle, up 5.8% year-on-year, 22.35 million sheep (+3.9%) and 5.05 million horses (+7.4%).

Qazinform earlier reported, Kazakh producers ready to export halal meat to Türkiye.