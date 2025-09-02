Kazakhstan's meat prices stable - Agriculture Ministry

"Now exports are twice as high, and it affects domestic prices. Nonetheless, the price is currently stable," the Vice Minister said on the sidelines of the government meeting on Tuesday.

He added that reps of the ministry have visited all major feed platforms and found sufficient reserves of meat. “We have a reserve of about 50,000 tons available in the regions. We have several months worth of supply,” he noted.

Sultanov explained that despite the lack of deficit, there is some pressure on pricing being put by importers.

He stated that the akimats have all the mechanisms to control the prices in place. “They are not restraining them now, because we are looking at the cost price and production of meat. At farms… the price is about KZT 1,800-1,900. At markets, the price now starts at KZT 3,500. The decrease in prices will depend on the feeding area supplies. As to the forecast, we are now looking at the prime cost of meat,” he concluded.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan produced 608,800 tons of meat in 7 months of 2025.