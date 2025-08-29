Kazakhstan produces 608,800 tons of meat in 7 months of 2025

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, as of late July, the number of livestock in Kazakhstan reached 8.7 million heads, including 4.5 million cows (+3.1%), with the number of offspring increasing to 2.7 million calves (+17.9%).

In the first months of 2025, the country produced 608.8 tons of meat (+1.8%), including 205,700 tons of beef.

Wholesale prices for live weight cattle meat from producers were recorded at 2,400–3,100 tenge/kg, and retail prices at 3,000–3,700 tenge/kg, depending on the region.

The rise in prices is explained by several internal factors: cancellation of subsidies for selection and breeding activities, rise in energy tariffs (electricity +11.3%, gas +15.9%, water +96%), rise in prices for forage, fuel, veterinary drugs, increased wages in agro-industrial sector, as well as intermediary links in supply chains.

At the same time, the demand for Kazakhstani beef in foreign markets continues to grow.

In the reporting period, Kazakhstan exported 16,100 tons of meat to foreign markets, which is 2.4fold more than in the previous year.

Major importers of home-produced beef are Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, China and the UAE.



Earlier it was reported that 6 Kazakh companies are ready to export meat and livestock to Jordan.