    Kazakhstan’s Maxim wins at the start of IJF World Judo Championships in Budapest

    16:12, 17 June 2025

    Kazakhstani judoka Meiirlan Maxim won his first-round bout at the IJF World Judo Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    Meiirlan Maxim (-90 kg) defeated Alexis Mathieu of France.

    He will next face Robert Florentino from the Dominican Republic.

    As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s women’s judo team leader Abiba Abuzhakynova has claimed silver at the IJF World Judo Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

    Judo Sport Kazakhstan Kazakhstan-Hungary
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
