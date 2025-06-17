Kazakhstan’s Maxim wins at the start of IJF World Judo Championships in Budapest
16:12, 17 June 2025
Kazakhstani judoka Meiirlan Maxim won his first-round bout at the IJF World Judo Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Meiirlan Maxim (-90 kg) defeated Alexis Mathieu of France.
He will next face Robert Florentino from the Dominican Republic.
As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s women’s judo team leader Abiba Abuzhakynova has claimed silver at the IJF World Judo Championships in Budapest, Hungary.