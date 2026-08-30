Kazakhstan’s Mariya Brovkova finishes fifth at Canoe Sprint World Championships
01:18, 30 August 2026
Kazakhstani canoeist Mariya Brovkova finished fifth in the women’s 500-meter canoe singles final at the Canoe Sprint World Championships in Poznan, Poland, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.
Representing Kazakhstan in canoe sprint, Brovkova reached the final of the 500-meter canoe singles event and crossed the finish line in 2:06.33, securing fifth place overall.
Canada’s Sophia Jensen won the event in 2:00.78, while Hungary’s Agnes Anna Kiss took silver in 2:02.80. Belarusian Alena Nozdrova completed the podium with a time of 2:04.80.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s Sergey Yemelyanov finished seventh in the men’s canoe sprint final at the World Championships in Poznan, Poland.