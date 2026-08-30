Kazakhstan’s Mariya Brovkova finishes fifth at Canoe Sprint World Championships

Representing Kazakhstan in canoe sprint, Brovkova reached the final of the 500-meter canoe singles event and crossed the finish line in 2:06.33, securing fifth place overall.

Canada’s Sophia Jensen won the event in 2:00.78, while Hungary’s Agnes Anna Kiss took silver in 2:02.80. Belarusian Alena Nozdrova completed the podium with a time of 2:04.80.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s Sergey Yemelyanov finished seventh in the men’s canoe sprint final at the World Championships in Poznan, Poland.