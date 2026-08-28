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    Kazakhstani canoeist finishes seventh at World Cup in Poland

    23:14, 28 August 2026

    Kazakhstan’s Sergey Yemelyanov finished seventh in the men’s canoe sprint final at the World Championships in Poznan, Poland, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstani canoeist finishes seventh at World Cup in Poland
    Photo credit: NOC RK

    Yemelyanov reached the final of the men’s C1 200m event after advancing through the earlier rounds.

    In the decisive race, the Kazakhstani athlete clocked 42.06 seconds to finish seventh.

    Poland’s Oleksii Koliadych won the gold medal with a time of 40.95 seconds. Uzbekistan’s Artur Guliyev took silver in 41.05, while Belarus’ Andrei Zholobov claimed bronze in 41.15.

    Kazakhstan will have two more finalists competing on August 29. Mariya Brovkova will compete for a medal in the women’s C1 500m event. She will also team up with Ulyana Kisseleva in the women’s C2 200m final.

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