Kazakhstan set to launch 140 manufacturing projects

Ministers of Finance, Industry and Construction, as well as representatives of the Baiterek Holding and the Industrial Development Fund attended the meeting.

According to the Industry and Construction Ministry, there are 17 special economic zones and 66 industrial zones in Kazakhstan so far, where 860 projects have been implemented with private investments exceeding 5.7 trillion tenge, creating more than 57,200 jobs.

As stated there, infrastructure readiness is a key factor in determining the investment attractiveness of industrial sites. Work is underway to build additional facilities, including substations and transport networks.

To reduce the burden on the state budget, the Government is taking measures to attract extra-budgetary funds, including cooperation with international financial institutions.

Some 200 new projects are expected to be implemented in special economic and industrial zones by 2030, creating jobs and boosting manufacturing growth. To note, Kazakhstan plans to launch 140 projects in the manufacturing sector in 2025-2029.

The projects are projected to contribute to the economy by increasing the gross value added of the manufacturing industry.

The Prime Minister tasked the Ministries of National Economy, Industry and Construction, Finance, along with Baiterek Holding, to finalize decisions on funding sources by January 15, 2026, and immediately begin work on providing the necessary infrastructure to special economic and industrial zones.

Earlier, Qazinform reported three new special economic zones were established in Kazakhstan this year.