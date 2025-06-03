Kazakhstan’s manufacturing output rises 7.2% y/y in April

Speaking at the meeting on Tuesday, Nagaspayev said: “In four months this year, the growth in the manufacturing sector stood at 7.2%, amounting to 8.8 trillion tenge. Machine building grew at a rate of 111.2%, chemical industry – 111.2%, construction – 112.9% and furniture production – 114.8%”.

The Kazakh minister noted the declining imports due to the increase in domestic production since the start of the year.

An upward trend is observed in metallurgy, light manufacturing and electronics, said Nagaspayev.

He said that one of the “powerful tools" for supporting the manufacturing sector is regulated procurement, which prioritizes 4,834 commodity items.

In five months of this year, government bodies sealed over 96,000 deals worth 303 billion tenge, a 3fold growth compared to last year, said the minister.

He added that Samruk Kazyna’s e-platform saw 340 deals worth 143 billion tenge concluded so far this year, 1.7fold more than last year, as part of the company’s efforts to enhance domestic producers’ support.

In addition, 255 deals to the tune of 61.2 billion tenge have been sealed in the subsoil use sector since the start of the year, a 1.8fold year-over-year growth.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan posted a 8.7% growth in manufacturing output in Q1 2025.