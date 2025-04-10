Kazakhstan posts 8.7% growth in manufacturing output in Q3 2025

During a working meeting on economic development chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, Nagasspayev said that manufacturing output kicked off 2025 on a positive note, posting an 8.7% growth in January-March this year.

The Kazakh minister stated that increases in machine-building (17.7%), food production (13.2%), finished metal products, except for machinery and equipment, (28.7%) attributed greatly to the manufacturing output growth. He also highlighted a 6.1% growth in the mining sector.

Construction rose 16.9% in the third quarter of the year, as school, road, railway and engineering construction is rampant, said Nagasspayev.

According to the Strategic Planning and Reform Agency, Kazakhstan’s GDP expanded at an annual rate of 5.8% in January-March 2025.

As earlier reported, 28,000 people are engaged in light manufacturing in Kazakhstan.