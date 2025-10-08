Kazakhstan's LPG export ban extended for six months

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin.

The IDC extended the ban on the export of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by road and rail from Kazakhstan for six months. This measure aims to ensure domestic supply, given the growing number of vehicles using LPG as fuel and the social importance of the gas.

As reported earlier, Kyrgyzstan is imposing a temporary ban on exports of oil and petroleum products.