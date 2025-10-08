EN
    Kyrgyzstan imposing temporary ban on exports of oil and petroleum products

    15:08, 8 October 2025

    Kyrgyzstan has announced Wednesday it is introducing a temporary ban on exports of oil and petroleum products beyond the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Photo credit: pixabay

    The ban was imposed under the order issued by the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers and signed by Prime Minister Adylbek Kasymaliev. Temporary restrictions were introduced on the export by road and rail of oil (classified under code 2709 of EAEU Commodity Nomenclature of Foreign Economic Activity) and petroleum products (classified under code 2710 of EAEU Commodity Nomenclature of Foreign Economic Activity).

    The order excludes shipments of fuel oil and heating oil (classified under code 2710) produced by domestic oil refineries from the restrictions.

    Earlier, Kyrgyzstan introduced a temporary ban on the export of catalysts and precious metal waste. 

    Kyrgyzstan Central Asia Oil and Gas Government
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
