Kazakhstan’s low-cost carrier FlyArystan to launch direct flights from Aktau to Dubai

The flights will be operated initially once a week on Saturdays. During winter vacations between December 16 and January 6, and spring holidays between March 10 and 25 the flights will be performed twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays. The average flight will take some 3.5 hours.

Currently, FlyArystan flies from Aktau to Kutaisi, Baku and Istanbul.

Kazakh citizens can stay in the UAE for up to 30 days without a visa.

Notably, direct flights will connect Kazakhstan and Hong Kong.