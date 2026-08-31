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    Kazakhstan’s low-cost airline resumes Aktau–Istanbul flights

    12:41, 31 August 2026

    Low-cost airline FlyArystan has announced the resumption of direct flights between Aktau and Istanbul, Qazinform News Agency cites the company’s press service.

    Kazakhstan’s low-cost airline resumes Aktau–Istanbul flights
    Photo credit: FlyArystan

    The first flight will be performed on October 22. Regular flights will operate twice weekly on Tuesdays and Saturdays starting October 27.

    The resumption strengthens FlyArystan’s international route network from Aktau.

    The airline also announced the restart of Aktau–Yerevan flights beginning December 16, 2026, operating twice weekly on Wednesdays and Fridays.

    Kazakhstan Türkiye Travel Civil aviation Tourism Aktau Regions
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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