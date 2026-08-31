Kazakhstan’s low-cost airline resumes Aktau–Istanbul flights
12:41, 31 August 2026
Low-cost airline FlyArystan has announced the resumption of direct flights between Aktau and Istanbul, Qazinform News Agency cites the company’s press service.
The first flight will be performed on October 22. Regular flights will operate twice weekly on Tuesdays and Saturdays starting October 27.
The resumption strengthens FlyArystan’s international route network from Aktau.
The airline also announced the restart of Aktau–Yerevan flights beginning December 16, 2026, operating twice weekly on Wednesdays and Fridays.