Direct flights from Aktau to Yerevan to resume in December

Flights will begin on December 16, 2026, with service twice a week, on Wednesdays and Fridays.

FlyArystan first launched direct flights between Aktau and Yerevan in May 2023. Resuming the route will offer residents of Aktau and other cities in western Kazakhstan the opportunity to travel to Armenia without layovers.

On Wednesdays, the flight departs from Aktau at 12:35 p.m. and arrives in Yerevan at 1:20 p.m. The return flight leaves Yerevan at 2:20 p.m. and arrives in Aktau at 5:00 p.m.

On Fridays, the Aktau-Yerevan flight is scheduled from 9:00 a.m. to 9:40 a.m. The return leg leaves Yerevan at 10:40 a.m. and touches down in Aktau at 1:15 p.m.

All times are local.

Earlier today, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia plan to increase weekly flights to 70.