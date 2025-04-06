Kazakhstan’s Lomakin wins M25 Bengaluru 2025 doubles title in India
12:36, 6 April 2025
Paired with Nick Chappell of the U.S., Kazakhstan’s tennis player Grigoriy Lomakin won the M25 Bengaluru 2025 doubles title in India, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.
In the final, Lomakin and Chappell defeated local players S D Prajwal Dev and Nitin Kumar Sinha with a score of 6-2, 7-6 in two sets.
The match lasted one hour and twenty three minutes.
Despite not being considered favorites, Lomakin and Chappell claimed the doubles title. Their opponents, the Indian duo, were seeded third at the tournament.
The tournament’s money prize stands at $25,000.
As reported earlier, world No. 245 Dmitry Popko of Kazakhstan has claimed the Moreila Open title in Mexico.