Kazakhstan’s Lomakin wins M25 Bengaluru 2025 doubles title in India

In the final, Lomakin and Chappell defeated local players S D Prajwal Dev and Nitin Kumar Sinha with a score of 6-2, 7-6 in two sets.

The match lasted one hour and twenty three minutes.

Despite not being considered favorites, Lomakin and Chappell claimed the doubles title. Their opponents, the Indian duo, were seeded third at the tournament.

The tournament’s money prize stands at $25,000.

