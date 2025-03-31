Dmitry Popko wins Moreila Open title in Mexico
13:09, 31 March 2025
Kazakhstan’s Dmitry Popko (ranking 245th in ATP) claimed victory at the Moreila Open in Mexico, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
In the final match, Popko defeated the tournament's top seed, James Duckworth (ranking 95th in ATP), who was a finalist at the Astana Open 2021.
The match ended with a score of 1-6, 6-2, 6-4 in favor of the Kazakhstani tennis player. It lasted one hour and forty seven minutes, during which Popko served eight aces and converted 3 out of six break points.
As reported earlier, world No. 8 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan is to participate in the Mutua Madrid Open in Madrid.