Dmitry Popko wins Moreila Open title in Mexico

In the final match, Popko defeated the tournament's top seed, James Duckworth (ranking 95th in ATP), who was a finalist at the Astana Open 2021.

The match ended with a score of 1-6, 6-2, 6-4 in favor of the Kazakhstani tennis player. It lasted one hour and forty seven minutes, during which Popko served eight aces and converted 3 out of six break points.

As reported earlier, world No. 8 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan is to participate in the Mutua Madrid Open in Madrid.