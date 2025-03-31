EN
    Dmitry Popko wins Moreila Open title in Mexico

    13:09, 31 March 2025

    Kazakhstan’s Dmitry Popko (ranking 245th in ATP) claimed victory at the Moreila Open in Mexico, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    In the final match, Popko defeated the tournament's top seed, James Duckworth (ranking 95th in ATP), who was a finalist at the Astana Open 2021.

    The match ended with a score of 1-6, 6-2, 6-4 in favor of the Kazakhstani tennis player. It lasted one hour and forty seven minutes, during which Popko served eight aces and converted 3 out of six break points.

    As reported earlier, world No. 8 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan is to participate in the Mutua Madrid Open in Madrid.

    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
