Kazakhstan’s lineup at 2026 Winter Olympics for Feb 13

Kazakh athletes’ schedule for February 13 is as follows (all times are in Kazakhstan time):

The men’s 10 km cross-country skiing race is scheduled for 03:45 pm., with Amirgali Muratbekov, Vitaly Pukhkalo, and Nail Bashmakov representing Kazakhstan.

The men’s 10 km biathlon competition is scheduled to start at 06:00 pm., with Asset Dyussenov and Vladislav Kireyev set to compete.

The men’s singles free skate is scheduled for 11:00 pm. After the short program, Mikhail Shaidorov stands fifth and must close a gap of at least 10 points in the free skate to remain in medal contention.

A total of 36 Kazakh athletes are competing in ten sports at the Games.

More information about the Games is available here.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported on Kazakhstan’s results on Day 6 of the Winter Olympics.