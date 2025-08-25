Kazakhstan's life expectancy reaches 75.4 years for first time, Healthcare Minister says

The President was briefed about the current situation in the country’s healthcare sector and prospects for the upcoming period.

Minister Alnazarova said that in 2024, life expectancy in Kazakhstan reached 75.4 years for the first time, which is above the global average. In the first half of 2025, mortality rate decreased by 3%. Maternal and infant mortality rates reached a historic low in 2024 and continue to decline.

The Minister also reported on the measures launched to improve primary healthcare, to implement Accessible Outpatient Clinic concept and to expand accessibility of screening.

As for pharmaceutical support, measures were launched to improve affordability and availability of pharmaceuticals, and to enhance control over circulation of medicines.

Compared to the previous year, the shortage of doctors in Kazakhstan decreased by 19%, nurses – by 7%, and shortage of doctors in rural areas decreased by 16%.

The President was reported about the measures of protection of medical staff, including through toughening the legislation and ensuring prompt support in case of attack on.

According to the Ministry, one million people from vulnerable groups will be covered by health insurance in 2026.

Following the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev entrusted the Minister with a task to complete the construction of primary healthcare facilities under the Rural Healthcare Modernization program, to raise efficiency of the mandatory health insurance system, to take measures to develop domestic production of critical pharmaceuticals, and to improve the quality and accessibility of medical support.

