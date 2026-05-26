Kazakhstan's landmark history project nears completion

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman of the Editorial Board and Director of the National Museum, Berik Abdygaliuly, and editorial board members: Ziyabek Kabuldinov, Director of Shokan Ualikhanov Institute of History and Ethnology; Rauan Kenzhekhanuly, Executive Director of the National Bureau of Translations; and Zhaiyk Tokhtarov, Deputy Chairman of the Science Committee at the Ministry of Science and Higher Education.

"The State Counselor was briefed on the current work regarding the pre-print preparation of six volumes of the academic edition 'History of Kazakhstan from Ancient Times to the Present Day,' the manuscripts of which were reviewed and approved at nine previous editorial board meetings," Akorda noted.

The next editorial board meeting is scheduled for early June, where members are set to review the concluding seventh volume, covering the period of Independent Kazakhstan.

As previously reported, State Counsellor and Chairman of Kazakh National Commission for UNESCO and ICESCO, Erlan Karin, and Lazare Eloundou Assomo, Director of the World Heritage Centre and UNESCO’s Acting Assistant Director-General for Culture, met in Astana.