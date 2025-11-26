Kazakh Kurmangaliyev wins at start of ITTF World Youth Championships in Romania

Paired with Egypt’s Hana Goda, Kazakhstan’s Alan Kurmangaliyev defeated Puerto Rico’s Enrique Rios and Kristal Melendez with a score of 3:1 in the mixed doubles.

Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstani tennis player Amir Omarkhanov, 18, has claimed the most significant victory of his career, winning the ITF M15 tournament in Monastir, Tunisia.