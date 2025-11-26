EN
    Kazakh Kurmangaliyev wins at start of ITTF World Youth Championships in Romania

    07:10, 26 November 2025

    The World Youth Table Tennis Championships kicked off in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan's Kurmangaliyev wins at the start of ITTF World Youth Championships in Romania
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Paired with Egypt’s Hana Goda, Kazakhstan’s Alan Kurmangaliyev defeated Puerto Rico’s Enrique Rios and Kristal Melendez with a score of 3:1 in the mixed doubles.

    Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstani tennis player Amir Omarkhanov, 18, has claimed the most significant victory of his career, winning the ITF M15 tournament in Monastir, Tunisia.

