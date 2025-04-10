Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev to compete at WTT Youth Star Contender Metz
10:50, 10 April 2025
Kazakhstan’s table tennis player Alan Kurmangaliyev will take part in the U19 Boys Singles and Doubles at the WTT Youth Star Contender Metz 2025 on April 11-13, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
The tournament will bring together the world’s top players, including Lee Seungsoo (South Korea, ranking 4th in WTT), Ankur Bhattacharjee (India, 6th), Flavien Coton (France, 7th), and Hung Jing Kai (Taipei, 15th).
In the Men’s Doubles, the Kazakhstani table tennis player will team up with Connor Green from England.
As reported earlier, Kazakhstani table tennis players are to compete at WTT Feeder Havirov in the Czech Republic.