Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev to compete at WTT Youth Star Contender Metz

The tournament will bring together the world’s top players, including Lee Seungsoo (South Korea, ranking 4th in WTT), Ankur Bhattacharjee (India, 6th), Flavien Coton (France, 7th), and Hung Jing Kai (Taipei, 15th).

In the Men’s Doubles, the Kazakhstani table tennis player will team up with Connor Green from England.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstani table tennis players are to compete at WTT Feeder Havirov in the Czech Republic.