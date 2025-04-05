10 Kazakhstani table tennis players to compete at WTT Feeder Havirov in Czech Republic

The Kazakh team will be represented by Kirill Gerassimenko, Zauresh Akasheva, Alan Kurmangaliyev, Sarvinoz Mirkadirova, Dastan and Aidos Kenzhigulov, Abdulla Mamay, Anel Bakhyt, Sanzhar Zhubanov, and Sagantay Kurmambayev.

Among the main medal contenders are well-known athletes such as World and European doubles champion Mattias Falck (Sweden), two-time European champion Marcos Freitas (Portugal), four-time bronze medalist at the Asian Championships Manav Thakkar (India), World Youth champion, European vice-champion Flavien Coton (France), Asian champion, World Championships bronze medalist Hitomi Sato (Japan), European Championships bronze medalist Izabela Lupulescu (Serbia), and two-time European Championship bronze medalist Natalia Bajor (Poland).

Earlier, Team Kazakhstan’s results at the WTT Feeder Otocec in Slovenia were released.