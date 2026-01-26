Kazakhstan's Kurmangaliyev pockets 2 medals at WTT Youth Star Contender in Qatar

In the singles event, Kurmangaliyev won five matches and progressed to the semifinals, where he lost to India’s Abhinandh Pradhivadhi, a silver medalist at the World Youth Team Championships. As a result, the Kazakhstani table tennis player claimed a bronze medal.

Kurmangaliyev also claimed third place in the doubles event, representing Kazakhstan alongside Lithuania’s Ignas Sisanovas.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Australia's Alex De Minaur has defeated Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik on Sunday night to advance to the Australian Open quarterfinals for the second consecutive year.