Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev clinches gold at WTT Youth Star Contender Metz

During the competition, Kurmangaliyev defeated the following opponents: Connor Green (England), Enrique Rios (Puerto Rico), Ma Yeongmin (South Korea), Flavio Mourier (France), Lee Seungsoo (South Korea), Iulian Chirita (Romania), and Yang Hao-Jen (Taipei).

As reported earlier, Team Kazakhstan’s results at WTT Feeder Otocec in Slovenia have been released.