    Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev clinches gold at WTT Youth Star Contender Metz

    11:47, 14 April 2025

    Kazakhstan’s table tennis player Alan Kurmangaliyev secured the gold medal in the U19 Boys Singles at the WTT Youth Star Contender Metz 2025, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev clinches gold at WTT Youth Star Contender Metz
    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    During the competition, Kurmangaliyev defeated the following opponents: Connor Green (England), Enrique Rios (Puerto Rico), Ma Yeongmin (South Korea), Flavio Mourier (France), Lee Seungsoo (South Korea), Iulian Chirita (Romania), and Yang Hao-Jen (Taipei).

    As reported earlier, Team Kazakhstan’s results at WTT Feeder Otocec in Slovenia have been released.

