Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev clinches gold at WTT Youth Star Contender Metz
11:47, 14 April 2025
Kazakhstan’s table tennis player Alan Kurmangaliyev secured the gold medal in the U19 Boys Singles at the WTT Youth Star Contender Metz 2025, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
During the competition, Kurmangaliyev defeated the following opponents: Connor Green (England), Enrique Rios (Puerto Rico), Ma Yeongmin (South Korea), Flavio Mourier (France), Lee Seungsoo (South Korea), Iulian Chirita (Romania), and Yang Hao-Jen (Taipei).
