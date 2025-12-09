Kazakhstan’s Kurbanov finishes 10th at FIE Fencing World Cup stage in Canada
Kazakhstan’s men’s epée team wrapped up its performance at the FIE Fencing World Cup stage in Vancouver, Canada, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Kazakhstan’s epée fencer Ruslan Kurbanov delivered the team’s best result, finishing in 10th place in the individual events.
Kirill Prokhodov finished 26th, followed by Nikita Zhulinskiy – 42nd, Alexandr Fedotov – 46th, Kiril Pavlov – 64th, and Vadim Sharlaimov – 85th place. Elmir Alimzhanov ranked 118th, Alexey Kasatkin – 161st, and Yerlik Sertay – 180th.
In the team event, Kazakhstan finished in 13th place.
