Kazakhstan’s Kurbanov finishes 10th at FIE Fencing World Cup stage in Canada

Kazakhstan’s epée fencer Ruslan Kurbanov delivered the team’s best result, finishing in 10th place in the individual events.

Kirill Prokhodov finished 26th, followed by Nikita Zhulinskiy – 42nd, Alexandr Fedotov – 46th, Kiril Pavlov – 64th, and Vadim Sharlaimov – 85th place. Elmir Alimzhanov ranked 118th, Alexey Kasatkin – 161st, and Yerlik Sertay – 180th.

In the team event, Kazakhstan finished in 13th place.

Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported that Team Kazakhstan claimed 11 medals at ISU Speed Skating Junior World Cup.