Kazakhstan sweeps 11 medals at ISU Speed Skating Junior World Cup

Kristina Shumekova took gold in the women’s 1000, 1500 and 3000 m finals.

Alina Dauranov bagged gold in the women’s 500 m, Neo Seniors.

It is noteworthy, Darya Vazhenina and Dmitry Osipenko finished second in the Sprint 1000m, New Seniors, while Alina Dauranova and Andrei Semyonov won bronze.

Inessa Shumekova bagged silver in the women’s 500 m, and Dmitry Osipenko finished second in the men’s 1500m finals.

Abylaikhan Kaiyrgazy took home silver in the mass start.

