    Kazakhstan sweeps 11 medals at ISU Speed Skating Junior World Cup

    10:15, 8 December 2025

    Kazakhstan pocketed 11 medals at the 2025 ISU Speed Skating Junior World Cup held in Collalbo, Italy, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh national Olympic Committee.

    Photo credit: NOC

    Kristina Shumekova took gold in the women’s 1000, 1500 and 3000 m finals.

    Alina Dauranov bagged gold in the women’s 500 m, Neo Seniors.

    It is noteworthy, Darya Vazhenina and Dmitry Osipenko finished second in the Sprint 1000m, New Seniors, while Alina Dauranova and Andrei Semyonov won bronze.

    Inessa Shumekova bagged silver in the women’s 500 m, and Dmitry Osipenko finished second in the men’s 1500m finals.

    Abylaikhan Kaiyrgazy took home silver in the mass start.

    To note, Kazakh junior triathletes shine at Asia Championships in Jeddah.

