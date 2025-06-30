Kazakhstan’s Kulambayeva wins M15 Kursumlijska Banja title in Serbia

In the final, Kulambayeva defeated Serbian player Draginja Vukovic, ranked 751st by the WTA, with a score of 6:4, 7:6. The match lasted two hours and one minute.

This marks Zhibek Kulambayeva’s third title of the 2025 season. Earlier in the year, the 25-year-old Kazakhstani tennis player won two doubles titles, claiming victory in Madrid (Spain) in April and in Wiesbaden (Germany) in May.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstani tennis player Anna Danilina has improved her position in the WTA live doubles rankings after winning the Lexus Eastbourne Open in the United Kingdom.