Kazakhstan's Kulambayeva secures semifinal spot at ITF W50 Baotou Tournament

Zhibek Kulambayeva, partnering with Russian player Ekaterina Reyngold, faced the Russian duo of Anastasia Zolotareva and Rada Zolotareva. The match lasted 59 minutes and ended in a convincing win for the Kazakh-Russian pair in straight sets 6-0, 6-4.

Kulambayeva and Reingold were highly efficient in capitalizing on their chances, shutting out their rivals in the first set and staying composed to hold their lead in the second.

Zhibek Kulambayeva and Ekaterina Reyngold will next face the international duo of Jiangxue Han (China) and Amy Zhu (USA) for a place in the final.

Earlier, Kulambayeva ended her run in the singles event at the tournament. In the second round, she lost to China's Yufei Ren (world No. 368), with a score of 1-6, 3-6.

As Qazinform previously reported, Kazakhstani player Daniel Yurekli, 16, successfully competed at the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors (J30) Tournament in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.