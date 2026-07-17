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    Kazakhstan's Kulambayeva reaches WTA 250 semifinals in Romania

    21:17, 17 July 2026

    Kazakh tennis player Zhibek Kulambayeva has advanced to the doubles semifinals of the Iasi Open WTA 250 tournament in Romania, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation (KTF).

    Zhibek Kulambayeva
    Photo source: Kazakhstan Tennis Federation

    Kulambayeva teamed up with Armenia's Alina Charaeva to take on the Russian-Spanish duo of Alevtina Ibragimova and Georgina García Pérez in the quarterfinals.

    The match lasted two sets, ending in a 6-2, 7-5 victory for Kulambayeva and Charaeva.

    During the 77-minute match on court, the Kazakh-Armenian duo fired one ace, committed no double faults, and converted six out of ten break points.

    In the semifinals, they will face the top-seeded duo of Magali Kempen (Belgium) and Alexandra Panova (Russia).

    As previously written, Kazakhstan's second-ranked women's tennis player, Yulia Putintseva, secured a Round 2 victory at the Iasi Open WTA 250 tournament.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis Youth of Kazakhstan Romania
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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