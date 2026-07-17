Kazakhstan's Kulambayeva reaches WTA 250 semifinals in Romania

Kulambayeva teamed up with Armenia's Alina Charaeva to take on the Russian-Spanish duo of Alevtina Ibragimova and Georgina García Pérez in the quarterfinals.

The match lasted two sets, ending in a 6-2, 7-5 victory for Kulambayeva and Charaeva.

During the 77-minute match on court, the Kazakh-Armenian duo fired one ace, committed no double faults, and converted six out of ten break points.

In the semifinals, they will face the top-seeded duo of Magali Kempen (Belgium) and Alexandra Panova (Russia).

As previously written, Kazakhstan's second-ranked women's tennis player, Yulia Putintseva, secured a Round 2 victory at the Iasi Open WTA 250 tournament.