Kazakhstan’s Kulambayeva reaches WTA 125 semifinals in Türkiye
20:34, 10 September 2026
Kazakhstan’s Zhibek Kulambayeva has advanced to the semifinals of the ATIK Antalya Open in Türkiye, Qazinform News Agency learned from the National Olympic Committee.
Paired with India’s Rutuja Bhosale, she faced Spanish players Irene Burillo and Leyre Romero in the quarterfinals. The Kazakh-Indian duo secured a confident victory in straight sets, 6-0, 6-4, in a match that lasted 1 hour and 18 minutes.
In the Round of 16, Kulambayeva and Bhosale defeated Poland’s Gina Feistel and Cyprus’ Raluca Serban, also in two sets, 6-2, 6-2.
Earlier, Kulambayeva won the doubles title at the W100 Gran Canaria-Maspalomas in Spain.