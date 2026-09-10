Kazakhstan’s Kulambayeva reaches WTA 125 semifinals in Türkiye

Paired with India’s Rutuja Bhosale, she faced Spanish players Irene Burillo and Leyre Romero in the quarterfinals. The Kazakh-Indian duo secured a confident victory in straight sets, 6-0, 6-4, in a match that lasted 1 hour and 18 minutes.

In the Round of 16, Kulambayeva and Bhosale defeated Poland’s Gina Feistel and Cyprus’ Raluca Serban, also in two sets, 6-2, 6-2.

Earlier, Kulambayeva won the doubles title at the W100 Gran Canaria-Maspalomas in Spain.