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    Kazakhstan’s Kulambayeva reaches WTA 125 semifinals in Türkiye

    20:34, 10 September 2026

    Kazakhstan’s Zhibek Kulambayeva has advanced to the semifinals of the ATIK Antalya Open in Türkiye, Qazinform News Agency learned from the National Olympic Committee.

    Kulambayeva
    Photo credit: NOC

    Paired with India’s Rutuja Bhosale, she faced Spanish players Irene Burillo and Leyre Romero in the quarterfinals. The Kazakh-Indian duo secured a confident victory in straight sets, 6-0, 6-4, in a match that lasted 1 hour and 18 minutes.

    In the Round of 16, Kulambayeva and Bhosale defeated Poland’s Gina Feistel and Cyprus’ Raluca Serban, also in two sets, 6-2, 6-2.

    Earlier, Kulambayeva won the doubles title at the W100 Gran Canaria-Maspalomas in Spain.

    Tennis Sport Society Kazakhstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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