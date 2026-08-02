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    Kazakhstan's Kulambayeva claims W100 doubles title in Spain

    09:18, 2 August 2026

    Kazakhstan's Zhibek Kulambayeva won the doubles title at the W100 Gran Canaria-Maspalomas in Spain, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Kazakhstan's Kulambayeva claims W100 doubles title in Spain
    Photo credit: The KTF's press service

    Kulambayeva teamed up with Anna Siskova of the Czech Republic, with the second-seeded pair facing Dominika Salkova of the Czech Republic and Lisa Zaar of Sweden in the final.

    The championship match lasted one hour and fifty-four minutes, with the Kazakh-Czech duo securing a straight-sets victory, 6-3, 7-6 (7-3).

    The title is expected to lift Kulambayeva four places in the updated rankings after earning additional ranking points.

    Earlier, Kazakhstan's Zhibek Kulambayeva finished as runner-up in doubles at the WTA 250 Iasi Open in Romania.

    Tennis ITF WTA Sport Kazakhstan Spain
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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