Kazakhstan's Kulambayeva claims W100 doubles title in Spain

Kulambayeva teamed up with Anna Siskova of the Czech Republic, with the second-seeded pair facing Dominika Salkova of the Czech Republic and Lisa Zaar of Sweden in the final.

The championship match lasted one hour and fifty-four minutes, with the Kazakh-Czech duo securing a straight-sets victory, 6-3, 7-6 (7-3).

The title is expected to lift Kulambayeva four places in the updated rankings after earning additional ranking points.

Earlier, Kazakhstan's Zhibek Kulambayeva finished as runner-up in doubles at the WTA 250 Iasi Open in Romania.