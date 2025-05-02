Kazakhstan’s Kulambayeva reaches doubles semis of ITF W100 tournament in Germany
11:14, 2 May 2025
Kazakhstani Zhibek Kulambayeva paired with Latvian Darja Semenistaja are into the semi-finals of the ITF W100 Wiesbaden 2025 women’s doubles tennis event in Germany, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the National Olympic Committee.
Kazakhstan’s Zhibek Kulambayeva and Latvia’s Darja Semenistaja cruised past Ulrikke Eikeri of Norway and Eri Hozumi of Japan 6-3, 1-6, 10-7 in the quarter-finals match.
The Kazakh-Latvian duo is to take on Russia’s Vitalia Diatchenko and Japan’s Nao Hibino in the semifinal match.
Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan’s Zhibek Kulambayeva had won her first-ever W100-level doubles event in Spain.