    Kazakhstan’s Kulambayeva reaches doubles semis of ITF W100 tournament in Germany

    11:14, 2 May 2025

    Kazakhstani Zhibek Kulambayeva paired with Latvian Darja Semenistaja are into the semi-finals of the ITF W100 Wiesbaden 2025 women’s doubles tennis event in Germany, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the National Olympic Committee.

    Photo credit: olympic.kz

    Kazakhstan’s Zhibek Kulambayeva and Latvia’s Darja Semenistaja cruised past Ulrikke Eikeri of Norway and Eri Hozumi of Japan 6-3, 1-6, 10-7 in the quarter-finals match. 

    The Kazakh-Latvian duo is to take on Russia’s Vitalia Diatchenko and Japan’s Nao Hibino in the semifinal match. 

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan’s Zhibek Kulambayeva had won her first-ever W100-level doubles event in Spain. 

