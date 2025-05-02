Kazakhstan’s Kulambayeva reaches doubles semis of ITF W100 tournament in Germany

Kazakhstan’s Zhibek Kulambayeva and Latvia’s Darja Semenistaja cruised past Ulrikke Eikeri of Norway and Eri Hozumi of Japan 6-3, 1-6, 10-7 in the quarter-finals match.

The Kazakh-Latvian duo is to take on Russia’s Vitalia Diatchenko and Japan’s Nao Hibino in the semifinal match.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan’s Zhibek Kulambayeva had won her first-ever W100-level doubles event in Spain.