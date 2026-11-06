Kazakhstan's Kulambayeva makes career-best WTA 250 run in Chennai

Kulambayeva, ranked 473rd in the world, who made her way into the main draw through the qualifiers, faced the world No. 160, Mai Hontama of Japan, in the round of 16.

The match lasted three hours and 16 minutes, with the Japanese player eventually claiming victory 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 after a closely contested three-set battle.

During the match, Kulambayeva recorded no aces, committed seven double faults and converted eight of her 17 break-point opportunities.

The defeat ended the Kazakhstani player's hopes of reaching the quarterfinals. However, her performance marked a significant career milestone, as she had never previously advanced beyond the first round of a WTA 250 singles tournament.

Kulambayeva will continue her campaign in Chennai in the women's doubles competition. Partnering with Australia's Gabriella Da Silva Fick, she will compete for a place in the semifinals.

Earlier, Qazinform reported world No. 1 Elena Rybakina had arrived in California ahead of the 2026 WTA Finals scheduled to begin on November 8.