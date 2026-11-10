Kazakhstan's Kuanysh Askarbekov claims historic Boccia World Cup gold

Three para-athletes are representing Kazakhstan at the tournament: Kuanysh Askarbekov from Taldykorgan, Zhetysu region (BC1), Itiana Shingiskhanova from Astana (BC2), and Azamat Amansha from Aktau, Mangistau region (BC2).

In the individual events, Askarbekov won gold, while Shingiskhanova took silver, marking a significant achievement for Kazakhstan's para-sports and further raising the country's profile on the international stage.

The Kazakh team is now continuing its campaign in the team events, competing against athletes from eight other countries. The national team's return to Kazakhstan is scheduled for November 13.

“Kazakhstan currently supports the development of 35 sports, covering Paralympic, Deaflympic and non-Paralympic disciplines. In 2025, new legislation formally recognized support persons accompanying athletes with Group I disabilities and provided funding for their participation in international competitions. This year, the @parasport_kz_bot Telegram bot was also launched to help people find suitable sports programs and connect with coaches,” the ministry said.

The team's success at the Boccia World Cup highlights the growing potential of Kazakhstan's boccia program. The athletes' achievements are expected to inspire further success and contribute to the continued development of para-sports in the country.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had signed a decree awarding state honors to the winners of the XX Asian Summer Games and the V Asian Para Games.