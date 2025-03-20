Kazakhstan’s Koshkin claims gold at ISU World Cup Speed Skating in Netherlands
16:39, 20 March 2025
Kazakhstani speed skater Yevgeniy Koshkin claimed a gold medal at the prestigious Zilveren Bal tournament in Leeuwarden, the Netherlands, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Olympic.kz.
Koshkin defeated Marek Kania of Poland and Jordan Stolz of the USA, who took second and third places, respectively, in the 100m race final.
It is worth noting that the tournament is traditionally held among the best sprinters.
