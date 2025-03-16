Kazakh women's short track team finishes 4th at ISU World Championships
11:32, 16 March 2025
Team Kazakhstan finished 4th in the women's relay final of the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships in Beijing, China, Kazinform News Agency learned from the National Olympic Committee.
The team included Yana Khan, Malika Yermek, Alina Azhgaliyeva, and Olga Tikhonova.
Canada secured the victory, followed by Poland in second place, while the Netherlands earned the bronze medal.
It was earlier reported that Kazakh short track speed skater Denis Nikisha clinched a silver medal at the ISU World Short Track Championships in Beijing, China.