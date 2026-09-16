Kazakhstan’s Konysbayev wins gold at Asian Triathlon Cup

Daryn Konysbayev finished in 1:00:49 to take first place.

Russia’s Grigory Antipov finished second in 1:01:01, while compatriot Alexey Petrovsky took third in 1:01:17.

Among the other Kazakhstani competitors, Ramazan Ainegov placed 20th, Yelmurat Kanay 25th, Nurasyl Saparbek 26th, Fedor Kuznetsov 30th, Arseniy Shevchenko 31st, Matvey Shevnin 35th and Alinabi Maralbekov 40th.

In the women’s event, Alua Nurmukhamet finished top for Kazakhstan, placing 14th. Kaleria Shneider finished 18th, Arina Shulgina 19th, Ramina Agabayeva 20th and Veronika Ivanyuk 22nd.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that XDS Astana Team rider Matteo Malucelli had claimed his third victory at the Tour of Taihu Lake in China, winning Stage 4 of the multi-stage race.