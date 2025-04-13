Milad Karimi, Nariman Kurbanov claim bronze medals at 2025 World Cup in Croatia
Kazakhstani gymnasts Milad Karimi and Nariman Kurbanov claimed bronze medals at the DOBRO World Cup Osijek 2025 in Croatia, Kazinform News Agency learned from the National Olympic Committee.
Milad Karimi finished third with 13,966 points in floor exercises, standing behind Junnosuke Iwai from the U.S., who took silver, and Artem Dolgopyat from Israel, the gold medalist of the event.
Karimi is also expected to compete in the horizontal bar exercises final.
Nariman Kurbanov also clinched bronze in the pommel horse exercises final with 14,233 points. Gold medal went to Hamlet Manukyan from Armenia (14,633), and silver medal was won by Tianlong Gao from China (14,400).
Another Kazakh gymnast Zeinolla Idrissov finished eighth in the same exercises.
Nariman Kurbanov is a silver medalist of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
As it was reported, Milad Karimi claimed silver at the 2025 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan.