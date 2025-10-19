Kazakhstan's Karaganda set to perform robotic brain surgeries

The AI-driven Remebot RM-200 is a surgical system that analyzes medical data and assists doctors during brain operations with incredible accuracy. The first procedures will be performed soon for intracranial biopsies and brain tumor ablations.

According to hospital director Erkin-Dauir Kurmangaliyev the adopted technology will let perform over 300 high-tech neurosurgical operations, reduce invasiveness and speed up rehabilitation.

The robot’s precision, less than one millimeter, allows operating on patients with Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, brain tumors, and performing stereotactic procedures and hematoma removal with high success rates.

Karaganda’s neurosurgeons received training in China, where similar systems are widely used. They performed trial surgeries to gain hands-on experience with the Remebot system.

