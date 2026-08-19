Kazakhstan’s Kalmagambetov wins gold at 2026 U20 World Championships

Kalmagambetov claimed the title in the men’s 67kg weight class. In the final, he defeated Belarusian wrestler Mikhail Markouski 13-7.

The victory secured Kazakhstan’s first medal of the 2026 U20 World Championships.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s wrestlers led the team standings at the Grand Prix of Germany in Dortmund, winning 15 medals, including six golds.