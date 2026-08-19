Kazakhstan’s Kalmagambetov wins gold at 2026 U20 World Championships
02:30, 19 August 2026
Kazakhstan’s Kazybek Kalmagambetov has won the gold medal in Greco-Roman wrestling at the U20 World Championships in Bratislava, Slovakia, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.
Kalmagambetov claimed the title in the men’s 67kg weight class. In the final, he defeated Belarusian wrestler Mikhail Markouski 13-7.
The victory secured Kazakhstan’s first medal of the 2026 U20 World Championships.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s wrestlers led the team standings at the Grand Prix of Germany in Dortmund, winning 15 medals, including six golds.