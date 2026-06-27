Kazakhstan's junior gymnasts win bronze at Asian Championships

The Kazakh team finished third in the team all-around with a total score of 144.462 points. The squad consisted of Yeva Tatsiyeva, Ilana Razdykova, Ulyana Pukhova, Yekaterina Lebed, and Saida Kassymzhanova.

China won the team title with 163.563 points, while Japan took silver with 157.329.

Kazakhstan's gymnasts also secured places in several individual event finals. Yeva Tatsiyeva and Ulyana Pukhova qualified for the floor exercise final, while Tatsiyeva and Yekaterina Lebed advanced to the vault final. Saida Kassymzhanova and Ilana Razdykova qualified for the uneven bars final, with Yekaterina Lebed also advancing to the balance beam final.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan's Gusman Kyrgyzbayev had secured a silver medal at the IJF Judo Grand Prix in Qingdao, China.