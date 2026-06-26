Gusman Kyrgyzbayev claims silver at Judo Grand Prix in China

Kyrgyzbayev advanced to the final with an impressive run through the tournament, where he faced two-time Olympic champion Hifumi Abe of Japan. The Japanese star emerged victorious in the title bout, leaving the Kazakh judoka with the silver medal.

Meanwhile, fellow Kazakh judoka and Olympic champion Yeldos Smetov narrowly missed out on the podium in the men's 60 kg division. Competing in the bronze medal contest, Smetov was defeated by Ayub Bliev of Russia.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s Yuliya Li claims the second medal at the Asian Mountain Bike Championships.