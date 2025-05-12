Kazakhstan’s judo team finishes home Grand Slam event with nine medals

Gusman Kyrgyzbayev (-66kg), Yerassyl Kazhybayev (+100kg) and Talgat Orynbassar (-60kg) earned their team silver medals.

Bronze medalists include Magzhan Shamshadin (-60kg), Aman Bakytzhan (-60kg), Abylaikhan Zhubanazar (-81kg), Yesset Kuanov (-73kg), Bakzhan Baitas (-100kg) and Marat Baikamurov (-100kg).

IJF Team topped the medals table with three gold and two silver medals. Coming in second was South Korea with three gold medals, followed by Japan – two gold, four silver and one bronze medals.

Photo credit: Arlan Olzhabay

Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam 2025 was held at the Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Martial Arts Palace in the city of Astana, Kazakhstan, from 9 to 11 May 2025 as part of the IJF World Tour. The tournament brought together 358 judokas from 44 countries competing in 14 weight classes.

In 2023, the Kazakhstan Judo Federation signed the four-year contract with the International Judo Federation to hold Grand Slam events in the country until 2026.

Earlier it was reported that Yerassyl Kazhybayev had hauled silver at the Judo Grand Slam in Astana.