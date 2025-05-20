Kazakhstan’s jet fuel consumption stood at 866,000 tons last year

In his response to a deputy’s inquiry, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov of Kazakhstan said that the Government implements a set of measures to ensure affordable jet fuel, which has a direct impact on airfare prices and the competitiveness of the aviation industry in general.

Kazakhstan’s jet fuel consumption stood at 866,000 tons against 681,000 tons produced last year, importing the remaining 185,000 tons.

Bektenov said: "Kazakhstan fully meets jet fuel needs of its domestic airlines such as Air Astana and SCAT, which amount to around 480,000 tons per year, with jet fuel mostly imported by foreign air carries".

According to the Kazakh Premier, Kazakhstan seeks to produce up to 1.4-1.5 million tons of jet fuel per year through modernization at Atyrau oil refinery, construction of a hydrogen production installation at Pavlodar petrochemical plant, expansion of Shymkent oil refinery.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan is to boost jet fuel production to 1.5 million tons by 2031.