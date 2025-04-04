Kazakhstan to boost jet fuel production to 1.5mln tons by 2031

During the meeting, Marat Omarov, chair of the Agency for Protection and Promotion of Competition, revealed steps towards enhancing fuel pricing mechanisms, especially marketing jet fuel through wholesale and retail suppliers, including airports.

Currently, the country’s total jet fuel demand is met by KMG Group, which seeks to ramp up jet fuel production to up to 1.5 million tons through PetroKazakhstan Oil Products expansion by 2031.

In addition, plans for introducing changes to airports’ funding models were under discussion. It was said that introducing the model ‘infrastructure as a service’ could reduce airports’ dependance on uncontrolled revenue from jet fuel sales as well as boost airport services.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov had met with the heads of international sports organizations in Astana.