Kazakhstan's IT sector surges past 18,000 companies

According to the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations, and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the country's IT sector is demonstrating steady growth. The number of IT companies has exceeded 18,000, marking a 16% increase over the past three years. Astana Hub International Technology Park, which unites more than 1,700 participants, has been a major driver of this growth. Its residents' total revenue has reached KZT 1.2 trillion, with exports over KZT 140 billion.

Regional IT hubs have become a key element of the innovation ecosystem, with 19 now operating in Kazakhstan. Additionally, foreign offices have been opened in Saudi Arabia, the U.S., the UK, Dubai, and China.

In collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the government has begun integrating AI into school curricula, starting with students in grades 1-4 and eventually expanding to Grade 12.

In May, the first National AI Olympiad (AI Olymp) was held. Two teams from the national squad competed at the International AI Olympiad in Beijing, winning three gold, one silver, and three bronze medals. Kazakhstan tied for fourth place in the number of gold medals with Poland, India, and Vietnam.

AI Qyzmet program has also been launched, marking the first initiative in Central Eurasia to train civil servants in AI skills. The program is designed to boost the efficiency of the civil service by integrating digital tools into work processes.

"The years 2024 and 2025 have been a time of significant initiatives in the field of AI," said Zhaslan Madiyev, the Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry. "The concept up to 2029 has been approved, and we are developing a strategy for AI and digital transformation, as well as a draft law on artificial intelligence."

Work is also underway to launch Alem.AI International Center for Artificial Intelligence, which will serve as a platform for training specialists and conducting scientific research.

