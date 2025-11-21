EN
    Kazakhstan's Irina Konishcheva claims bronze at Islamic Solidarity Games

    11:32, 21 November 2025

    Kazakhstani athlete Irina Konishcheva won a bronze medal at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Qazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    She finished third in the heptathlon with a total of 5,270 points across the seven events.

    The gold medal went to Fatemeh Mohitizadeh of Iran with 5,562 points, while Ugiloy Norboyeva of Uzbekistan finished second with 5,488.

    Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported, wrestlers Irina Kazyulina and Elmira Syzdykova have added two more bronze medals for Kazakhstan at the Islamic Solidarity Games 2025 in Riyadh.

    Athletics Sport Kazakhstan Saudi Arabia
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
